Storm Surge: Impacts of the 2024 hurricane season on the Tampa Bay community

Posted on December 31, 2024 • by Seán Kinane
Gulfport Hurricane Milton
Hurricane Milton eroded part of the beach in Gulfport, Florida. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News (10 Oct 2024).

The 2024 hurricane season in Florida is a story about anxiety and destruction.

“You’re trying to get water out of your house, you’re trying to file your insurance work, you’re doing all of those things. But at the same time, you have really been emotionally impacted. You are feeling it.”

But it’s also about resilience and community.

Tropicana Field roof torn off
Cars are lined up for gas near Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL after Hurricane Milton tore the roof off the Rays’ stadium. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News,13 Oct 2024.

“We have great, great volunteers here. It’s amazing how everyone’s helping and stopping by for food and supplies and giving donations.”

Meteorologists predicted we would see an active season.

Three named storms hit Tampa Bay in 2024.

In early August, Debby blasted through before it made landfall in the Big Bend area of Florida as a Category 1 Hurricane.

The following month, Hurricane Helene – and two weeks later Hurricane Milton – devastated neighborhoods.

“Well, this is gonna be potentially a once-in-a-lifetime storm for us here in the Tampa Bay area.”

The WMNF special Storm Surge: Impacts of the 2024 hurricane season on the Tampa Bay community tells of loss, recovery and healing.

Listen to Storm Surge here:

Also on Tuesday Café (Dec. 31) – a 1993 interview with Jimmy Carter

WMNF’s Tuesday Café

Tuesday Café hosted by WMNF news director Seán Kinane airs live weekly on WMNF beginning at 10:06 a.m. ET.

You can listen live on 88.5 FM in Tampa Bay, on wmnf.org or on the WMNF Community Radio app.

You can watch replays on TBAE Network channels at 8:00 a.m and 2:00 p.m Tuesdays on Spectrum 636, Frontier 34 and watch.tbae.net. Or on demand.

You can listen anytime on demand on wmnf.org or by subscribing to the Tuesday Café podcast on your favorite podcast platform.

https://open.spotify.com/show/311qfxLFcO8F7ZvnjgZogD – WMNF’s Tuesday Café with Seán Kinane.

