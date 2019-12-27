“Holiday Blues” on Morning Energy

Share this:

The holiday season (often simply called the holidays), or the festive season, is defined as an annually recurring period and is recognized in many Western and other countries. It is generally considered to run from late November to early January. And although the holiday season is generally viewed as a time of happiness and rejoicing, for some people this time of year can be very isolating and depressing.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring topics such as the symptoms of holiday blues, Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) , ways to combat those holiday blues and also how people mask their emotions, especially on social media.

Join me Renna, your Radio Flayme Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for another musical journey. I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!