Here is a list of holiday celebrations by the City of St. Petersburg

The City of St. Petersburg has provided a list of its 2021-22 holiday celebrations.

According to a November press release from the city, the celebrations begin on Saturday, Nov. 27, and last until Sunday, Jan. 2.

Tree Lighting Nov. 27 North Straub Park

“Tree Lighting is back with holiday cheer on Saturday, Nov. 27 in North Straub Park, 400 Bayshore Drive NE. Enjoy a night in the park with entertainment starting at 6 p.m., and Mayor Rick Kriseman lights up the downtown waterfront and tree at 7 p.m. Admission is free.”



Meet Santa starting Dec. 4 North Straub Park

“Children can meet Santa at North Straub Park on Dec. 4 and 5, Dec. 10 – 12 and Dec. 17 – 23, from 6-9 p.m. Visits with Santa are free. Cameras are welcomed and encouraged.”



Cookies with Santa Dec. 10 and Dec. 17 Pinellas Pioneer Settlement

“Join us at our newest holiday event, Cookies with Santa, on Friday, Dec. 10, and Friday, Dec. 17, from 6-8 p.m. at the Pinellas Pioneer Settlement, 3010 31st St. S. Decorate gingerbread cookies, meet Santa and his elves, purchase small gifts for family and friends and more. Admission is $10 per person.”

Space is limited. Reserve your spot here.



Chat with Santa Dec. 14-16

“Chat with Santa! Santa’s Calling gives children an opportunity to talk with Santa over the phone about their holiday wishes. This free event runs Dec.14-16. Registration is required. Children must be 8 years old or younger.”

Register online here by Friday, Dec. 10.



Snowfest Dec. 19 North Straub Park

“The holiday fun continues with Snowfest on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in North Straub Park. Enjoy toboggan slides for adults and children, inflatables, arts and crafts tents, food trucks and more. The $5 wristband includes all activities and can be purchased online or at a City recreation center beginning Monday, Nov. 29, through Thursday, Dec. 16. Wristbands can be purchased day of the event. Admission is free. For center locations,” visit here.

Drive-In Holiday Movie Dec. 18 Crescent Lake Park

“Enjoy a Drive-In Holiday Movie experience featuring Home Alone and activities with family and friends on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 8 p.m. in Crescent Lake Park, 1320 5th St. N. Admission is free. Spaces are limited.

“For more information, contact the St. Petersburg Parks and Recreation Department at 727-893-7441” or visit here.



“Holidays in the Sunshine City is sponsored by the St. Petersburg Parks and Recreation Department and the City of St. Petersburg.”