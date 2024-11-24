Donate Now!
Hope and blight: inner-city economy

Posted on November 24, 2024 • by mabili
Hope in ruins: a corner gas station near hard-scrabble College Hill in Tampa, FL is symbolic of the endurance of racial disparity and capital inequality.

The Forum explore the inequality of ownership and Black economic participation while symbols of blight persist. Profiteers in the inner-city have no interest beyond their own and access to capital is beyond reach.

Sunday Forum November 24, 2024 8am

Sunday Forum for November 24, 2024 9am

Walter and the Fourth Estate talk co-operatives and other solutions to the inner-city blues.

Also, HOPE for a beautiful future.

Help save and honor The Dr. Walter L Smith Library and Museum…

the “Inspire Tampa: Revitalize, Restore, Renew” benefit dinner on December 21, 2024 to raise urgently needed funds for building renovations and repairs due to severe damage caused by Hurricane Milton.

The main event will host a silent auction, an exclusive viewing of artwork by Jean-Michel Basquiat, 

Inspire Tampa Benefit dinner for Dr. W. L. Smith Library and Museum

An artist’s rendering of the new library…

A tour of the works of art in the museum…

A call to action
Yield To Democracy
Ancient Kemet

Walter and the Fourth Estate tour hurricane damage to the library and museum…

Knowledge in a time of recovery

