Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Human Rights Under Your Nose

Posted on by mabili
Share

Human Rights are at the root of many issues at home and abroad, historically and contemporary.

The Forum dealt with Haiti and the cross-border conflict with the Dominican Republic. The root of the current conflict stems from an ongoing dispute over construction of a canal in Haitian territory targeting water from a river that runs along the border.

The Forum also discussed poverty issues due to the cost of living which includes household energy cost.

Far more common are cases where family poverty is confused with neglect. Children removed from house-holds due to poverty issues such as inability to pay utility bills. Other states have benefited from policy changes that forced law enforcement to be more prudent about which children are removed.

Another environmental Think Tank is announced for December 9th at The Reed apartments in Tampa at 1240 Ray Charles Blvd.

Citizens attend a Think Tank on the environment, a human rights issue.

You may also like

The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest
The Scoop: Fri., November 10, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Picket line in Riverview Yesterday about 40 call center workers...

Riverview call center workers stage picket, demanding $25/hour, better healthcare, and more

Listen: On Thursday, call center workers at Maximus, the federal...

farm
Florida farmers want to cut labor costs; they want the legislature to help by passing laws on artificial intelligence and mechanization

The Florida Fruit and Vegetable Association says boosting technologies could...

Ybor City Violence

Although the details are sketchy the Forum deals with the...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
It's #FLASHBACKFRIDAY! Who remembers the 2011 movie It's time for a Host Spotlight! 🌟 Be sure to check out this article on our very own Flee Courtney! 🎉 Whether he's putting together a super fun event or spinning for WMNF, you're guaranteed to have a great time! 🎶 Don't forget to join him for spins every Monday from 3-6 pm! 🎧 CLICK FOR ARTICLE ==> https://greenbenchmonthly.com/people-of-st-pete/lee-flee-courtney/ If you didn't rock your way to the Rolling Stones Tribute, you missed an awesome show! 🤘 The Jaggar Impersonation contest was next-level awesome, and the Raffle Prizes? 🔥 Pure fire! 🔥 Check out these snapshots of the epic performance – FOMO alert! 📸 Don't miss out on tickets to the next rockin' adventure! 🎸✨ #StonesTribute #RockOn #Events #community #wmnf Photo Credit: John M. 🎉 Celebrating our Best of the Bay success! 🌟 Shoutout to our amazing WMNF Hosts and Staff—and huge thank you to our listeners for making us finalists for Best Radio Station! 📻💪 Next year, we're going #FTW! 🚀🏆 Get ready for more tunes, banter, and radio awesomeness. Let's make 2024 our year to shine even brighter! ✨💫 #BestOfTheBay #WMNFWinningWave Happy #ThrowbackThursday 🎉 This blast from the past features the 2017 young scholarship winners on Art in Your Ear hosted by the Fabulous JoEllen Schilke! 🎨 Tune into her show every Friday 12-1pm! 📻 CLICK TO LISTEN ==> https://bit.ly/WMNFLISTEN 🎧 #ArtInYourEar #FlashbackFriday #wmnf