Immigrant group slams Gov. DeSantis call for a special session as a ‘distraction’

Governor Ron DeSantis speaks in Pensacola// The Florida Channel, 2/23/24

Listen:

Governor Ron DeSantis announced a special session on immigration – but one group says it’s a waste of time.

The special session will likely carry out President-elect Donald Trump’s expected crackdown on immigration laws.

DeSantis made the announcement at the State Capitol.

“The state of Florida stands ready, willing, and able to be able to help facilitate these policies that will benefit Floridians and benefit the American people,” DeSantis said.

But Thomas Kennedy, spokesperson for the Florida Immigrant Coalition, said the session is unnecessary.

“They really are just wasting time and legislating the same thing over and over and over again, year after year,” Kennedy told WMNF.

Kennedy pointed to a 2023 anti-immigration law touted as one of the most restrictive in the country, and a 2019 state law banning sanctuary cities and counties.

The session will also address condo problems and hurricane recovery.

Kennedy said state legislature should put more focus on these issues rather than immigration.

“To me, it’s just a distraction from the fact that they have not been able to tackle these other issues that will be tackled in this special session,” Kennedy said.

The special session starts January 27th.