“International Day of Peace” on Morning Energy

The International Day of Peace (“Peace Day”) was established in 1981 by the United Nation General Assembly. It is observed around the world each year on September 21st. The General Assembly declared this as a day devoted to “commemorating and strengthening the ideals of peace both within and among all nations and peoples.” In addition to honoring this very important event, we should also strive to make a daily habit of promoting peace.

On Morning Energy, we will be doing our part to celebrate International Day of Peace (“Peace Day”) to include sharing stories about how we can strive for peaceful experiences in all areas of our lives.

Join me Renna, your Radio Flayme Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for another musical journey. I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!