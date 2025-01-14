Join WMNF in Celebrating the 35th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade

WMNF 88.5FM Community Radio is thrilled to announce our participation in the 35th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in Tampa, FL, taking place on Monday, January 20th, 2025 . This exciting event offers a meaningful opportunity to honor Dr. King’s lasting legacy, celebrate his vision for equality, and connect with our local community. We invite you to join us in this memorable celebration!

Please contact [email protected] to get signed up and join us.

Event Details:

Date: Monday, January 20th, 2025

Assembly Time: 11:30 AM

Parade Start: 12:00 PM

Duration: Approximately 3-4 hours (2-mile route)

Location: Staging position to be announced soon

What to Expect:

At the parade, WMNF will be actively participating with a variety of exciting activities:

A vehicle playing lively music throughout the parade route.

Volunteers proudly carrying the WMNF banner.

Distribution of flowers to parade attendees as a symbol of peace and unity.

Strict adherence to social distancing measures to ensure everyone’s safety.

We encourage you to arrive at 11:30 AM to join our group and get settled before the parade starts at noon. Please note, the entire event may last up to 5 hours, so be prepared for a bit of a wait before the parade kicks off.

Important Notes:

Arrive by 11:30 AM to line up with the WMNF group.

Expect to wait before the parade starts; it’s all part of the fun and excitement.

Duration: The parade can last up to 5 hours, so pace yourself.

Weather permitting: The event will go forward as long as weather conditions allow.

Pro Tips for a Great Experience:

Wear comfortable walking shoes and socks – the parade route is a 2-mile stretch.

Bring plenty of water and snacks to stay hydrated and energized.

If possible, team up with a friend. Have one person park at the parade start and the other at the end so you don’t have to walk back after the event.

This is more than just a parade – it’s an opportunity to reflect on Dr. King’s message of unity, service, and equality. As a community-driven station, WMNF is proud to take part in this historic event and we look forward to seeing you there!

For more parade details, visit: www.mlkjrparade.com

Let’s celebrate together! See you on January 20th!