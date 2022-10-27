LECOM is offering free dental cleanings to kids 6-17 years old

On Saturday, October 29th, from 8 in the morning till 2 in the afternoon, the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine Dental clinic is doing free dental treatments for children 6 to 17 years old. The office is located at 4800 Lakewood Ranch Blvd. This will take place during their “Super Sealant Saturday”event. These free treatments include dental exams, fluoride, varnish, and sealants. Children will also
receive a free preventative dental care kit, play games, and register for giveaways. All children must be accompanied by a guardian. Walk-ins are welcome, but per-registration is encouraged, call 941-405-1614 or email [email protected] to register.