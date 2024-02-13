Listen to the oral arguments at the Florida Supreme Court over Amendment 4 on abortion rights

"If I wanted government in my uterus I would have f*cked a senator" sign at the “Bans Off Our Bodies” rally along the downtown waterfront of St. Petersburg, Florida. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News (24 June 2022).

On Feb. 7, the Florida Supreme Court heard oral arguments about a proposed constitutional amendment regarding abortion rights. If the State Supreme Court allows the issue on the ballot it will be Amendment 4.

Arguing against the amendment going on November’s ballot were Florida’s Senior Deputy Solicitor General Nathan A. Forrester and Matt Staver.

Arguing for Amendment 4 going on the 2024 ballot was Courtney Brewer, the attorney for the group supporting the abortion rights ballot initiative, Floridians Protecting Freedom.

The Supreme Court Justices weighed in with questions: Chief Justice Carlos G. Muñiz and Justices Charles T. Canady, Jorge Labarga, John D. Couriel, Jamie R. Grosshans, Renatha Francis and Meredith L. Sasso.

We heard these arguments on Tuesday Cafe.

Listen to the full show here:

