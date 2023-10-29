M.A.D. State Of The World

Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in central Israel, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

The Forum deals with the violence and destruction in a world still threatened with mutually assured destruction. In the Middle-East, despite diplomatic and economic efforts to chart a non-violent future, has become a powder keg once again. U.N. agency says thousands of people have broken into aid warehouses in Gaza to take flour and basic hygiene products. It’s a sign of growing desperation and the breakdown of public order three weeks into the war between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers.

also, the sad case of Leonard Cure, a wrongfully convicted man freed in Florida after 16 years in prison, was killed October 16 in Georgia by a cop during a traffic stop. The case has been taken on by Ben Crump, a civil-rights Attorney.