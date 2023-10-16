Mold Detection, Stomach Issues, Vaccines and Disease Management, and more…

In this episode of the Healthy Steps Radio Show podcast, we delve into the insightful health advice of Dr. Fred Harvey, covering topics such as mold detection, diet, vaccines, and disease management. Dr. Harvey, with his extensive experience and knowledge, emphasizes the importance of mold detection for a healthy living environment, shares his skepticism about the mRNA COVID vaccines, and provides valuable advice on diet and disease management. His perspectives are shaped by his personal experiences, including detecting mold in his own home, and his professional background in functional medicine. Join us on this episode as Dr. Harvey shares his wisdom on these crucial health topics.
(00:13:20) The Importance of Professional Mold Inspection
(00:18:48) The Impact of Eating Before Bed
(00:21:46) The Controversy Surrounding mRNA COVID Vaccines
(00:28:38) Preventing Dementia through Lifestyle and Genetic Factors
(00:33:44) Constipation Relief with Iron and Magnesium
(00:40:32) Predictable Changes in Aging and Health
(00:42:03) Supplements and Lifestyle Changes for Managing Type 2 Diabetes
(00:49:26) Comprehensive Lyme Disease Testing with Functional Medicine