Moms Demand Action protest against new “Permitless Carry” law

Gun reform advocates organized at Curtis Hixon Park Tuesday one day after Governor Ron DeSantis signed a law to allow carrying concealed firearms without a permit.

Melissa Ransdell is with Mom’s Demand Action. She said that while DeSantis wanted guns prohibited at his Election Night Watch Party at the Tampa Convention Center last year, “He doesn’t have the same concerns about guns being in other public spaces.

“So we are the ones that are going to be out in public, or at the beach, or down here in Tampa in the park, walking around with someone who bought a gun from, you know, some guy on the internet that they’ve never met. They’ve never held a gun before in their life, five minutes later, where they would have been required in the past to go through a background check and have training.”

A survey published last month by The University of North Florida, said 77% percent of Floridians are against permitless carry. Mom’s Demand Action is also working on an education campaign to promote safe and secure gun storage.