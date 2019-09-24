It’s National Voter Registration Day – You registered?

Share this:

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day – Are you registered? The Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections, Craig Latimer, says even if you are, today is also a day to encourage others to register.

On Facebook today, Congress member Kathy Castor wrote, “I am honored to introduce the resolution in the U.S. House that designates September 24th as National Voter Registration Day to reaffirm our commitment to bedrock democratic values. A strong democracy and exercising one’s fundamental right to vote should not be a partisan issue.”