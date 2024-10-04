Officials say debris in Pinellas is ‘unprecedented’

Hurricane Helene storm debris in Gulfport, Florida. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News Sept. 2024).

Officials say the storm debris in Pinellas County is “unprecedented.”

Communications Director Barbara Hernandez said compared to other storms, Hurricane Helene was “astronomically different.”

With a forecast of 4 to 6 inches of rain over the weekend, the county is pre-staging crews in case they are needed in vulnerable areas.

“The county has procured an additional six backdoor trucks that will be going out to the hotspots and making sure that any vegetative debris that is on drains or areas that can traditionally flood in our public rights of way can be pumped, removed, and cleared,” she said.

But Hernandez said there’s more you can do to be prepared for the rainfall.

“If you are in an area that is particularly saturated or traditionally floods, things such as moving your vehicle to higher ground, making sure you are signed up for Alert Pinellas, and monitoring the local weather, will be activities that will help you be prepared,” she said.

Hernandez said emergency shelters will be open if you are in an area where you do not feel safe.

But before the weather gets bad, emergency crews continue to try and get rid of the debris. All 24 cities in Pinellas have engaged with the Federal Emergency Management Agency for debris collection. For unincorporated areas, the county has engaged resources through other contractors to help residents.

Hernandez said there are also debris disposal sites available to residents.

Sand clean up

Pinellas crews are working around the clock to restore the barrier islands. Hernandez said that includes returning sand to the beaches.

“We have contracted to take washed-up sand within the boundaries of the existing permitted beach nourishment project on Pass-a-grille Beach and the sand in Treasure Island to process, screen, and return the sand to the respective beaches,” she said.

The National Guard began hauling accumulated sand piles on Friday at beach access parks along Gulf Boulevard for assessment and potential reuse.

Sand should not be put in your trash or out on the road, according to the county. If clean sand ended up on your property, it can be returned to the beach but must not have stains, odors, or debris. Returned sand can not be placed on dune plants, turtle nests, or hurricane-generated debris.

Insurance and job assistance/reporting damage

The Florida Division of Consumer Services is hosting an Insurance Village from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6 to help residents navigate insurance claims post-storm. Over a dozen companies will be ready to assist residents.

Policyholders should bring as much documentation as possible, including:

Driver’s license or other form of identification

Insurance cards and policy information

Documentation and pictures of property being claimed as a loss

Repair estimates

Any additional insurance-related information

The Village is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Pinellas County at the Clearwater Parks & Recreation Center, 1501 North Belcher Rd., Clearwater, FL, 33765.

Call the statewide toll-free helpline at 1-877-MY-FL-CFO (1-877-693-5236).

For those struggling with transportation, PSTA will provide free bus rides every 30 minutes while the village is open.

FEMA assistance is still available to residents in need of help in Pinellas and other impacted counties. Hernandez said to date, over 34,000 people have signed up at the Disaster Recovery Center at the Largo Public Library.

FEMA can also assist if your employment was lost or severely impacted as a result of Hurricane Helene.

You can apply through the state if you are not eligible for regular state or federal reemployment assistance benefits.

Red tide present in Pinellas

Red tide has been found along some of the beaches.

“Residents in those beach communities, especially those who are working on cleaning out their homes or their businesses, may experience some respiratory irritation,” Hernandez said. “When concentrations are higher, especially if the wind is blowing on the coast.”

Hernandez said it is unknown whether Helene contributed to the red tide conditions or when conditions will improve.

If residents see any fish kills, officials encourage them to report it to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.