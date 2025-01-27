Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

One voice in the city

Posted on January 26, 2025 • by mabili
Share

Gwen Henderson is a member of the Tampa City Council in district 5, an educator and a bookstore owner who talks to the Forum.

Sunday Forum January 26, 2025 8am

Sunday Forum January 26, 2025 9am

One voice can be a catalyst for change, a lightning rod for progress. Tampa City Council-person and owner of Black English Bookstore in Tampa Heights Gwendolyn Henderson talk city governance.

The conversation touched on a number of issues regarding development, police review board politics and her reading list in the face of book bans.

District 5 encompasses neighborhoods in east and west Tampa.

District 5 in the green

Henderson offers insight into the workings of the council and her operating principles. Commitment to education, affordable housing, diversity and development opportunities are expounded upon.

Many challenges continue to face District 5 especially the availability and access to good jobs. Access of a traditionally African American population to the benefits of development or priced out. 

District 5 has been a colloquial “Black seat” on the city council. It is simultaneously a large and diverse district attracting newer residents and businesses. 

There is a deep soul search on whether the past of urban renewal is removal and continuing gentrification. The district 5 Council-person speaks directly to the community.

Tags
,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

WMNF SOTD and You: Supporting Local Music!

WMNF’s Song of the Day exists to promote local music....

Cities For All People

Urbanist Gil Penalosa advises communities on how to create vibrant...

Corporatocracy: Protecting Democracy from Dark Money and Corrupt Politicians

Ciara Torres-Spellicy discusses her new book, "Corporatocracy-Protecting Democracy from Dark...

Talking Animals: Retired FWC wildlife biologist and longtime bird expert offers tutorial on sandhill cranes

Steve Nesbitt recalls his interest in birds was cultivated as...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Gen X Redux
Player position: