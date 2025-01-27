One voice in the city

Gwen Henderson is a member of the Tampa City Council in district 5, an educator and a bookstore owner who talks to the Forum.

One voice can be a catalyst for change, a lightning rod for progress. Tampa City Council-person and owner of Black English Bookstore in Tampa Heights Gwendolyn Henderson talk city governance.

The conversation touched on a number of issues regarding development, police review board politics and her reading list in the face of book bans.

District 5 encompasses neighborhoods in east and west Tampa.

Henderson offers insight into the workings of the council and her operating principles. Commitment to education, affordable housing, diversity and development opportunities are expounded upon.

Many challenges continue to face District 5 especially the availability and access to good jobs. Access of a traditionally African American population to the benefits of development or priced out.

District 5 has been a colloquial “Black seat” on the city council. It is simultaneously a large and diverse district attracting newer residents and businesses.

There is a deep soul search on whether the past of urban renewal is removal and continuing gentrification. The district 5 Council-person speaks directly to the community.