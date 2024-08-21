Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Power up democracy: WMNF’s Fall Fund Drive amplifies your rights

Posted on by Staff
Share

WMNF 88.5 FM Community Radio is gearing up for an electrifying Fall Fund Drive from September 3 to September 10, celebrating 45 years of empowering voices and championing community causes. This year’s theme resonates with the station’s enduring commitment to civic engagement: “You gotta fight for your right to: Vote, Choose, Protest, and Party!” 

As the upcoming elections loom on the horizon, WMNF is doubling down on its mission to inspire listeners to exercise their democratic rights. The Fall Fund Drive isn’t just a celebration—it’s a rallying cry for community action and participation. 

To mark this momentous occasion, WMNF has curated an impressive array of merchandise that supporters won’t want to miss: 

Choose your favorite merch and donate here

 The People Power Pack: Equip yourself for civic engagement with this comprehensive kit. It includes a bold bumper sticker, a car flag to showcase your support, a water bottle with a cooling towel for those heated debates, a phone holder to stay connected, a mini fan to keep cool under pressure, a pen for signing those important petitions, and a button to wear your values proudly.

This Vote Kit is your arsenal for democracy! 

The Birthday Pack: Celebrate 45 years of independent radio in style. This pack features an artist-designed T-shirt commemorating WMNF’s 45th birthday, a unique license plate cover, and a special anniversary sticker. 

Anniversary Collectibles: Deck out your space with eye-catching stickers and magnets that honor WMNF’s 45-year legacy of community service. 

Window Cling: Let your support shine through with this specially designed window decoration. 

The “Radioactive” License Plate Cover: Proclaim your allegiance to WMNF with this witty cover declaring “Radioactive for 45 years!” 

Car Flag “People Have the Power” Double sided: Travel in style with this durable knit polyester flag and show your support for 45 years of WMNF!

Artist-Designed 45th Birthday T-Shirt: Stand out in this limited-edition tee that captures the spirit of WMNF’s 45-year journey. 

Crank Radio: Stay tuned in, even when the power’s out, with this practical and eco-friendly radio. 

 

By supporting WMNF’s Fall Fund Drive, you’re not just acquiring cool swag—you’re investing in a platform that amplifies diverse voices, promotes critical thinking, and nurtures community bonds. 

 As WMNF celebrates 45 years of being the soundtrack to Tampa Bay’s social conscience, your contribution ensures that this vital community resource continues to thrive. 

Don’t miss this opportunity to gear up, speak out, and power up your voice. Tune in to WMNF 88.5 FM for details on how to participate in the Fall Fund Drive and secure your piece of radio history. 

 Remember, in the words of WMNF: You gotta fight for your right to be heard! 

Join the celebration, support independent media, and help keep WMNF radioactive for another 45 years and beyond! 

Tags

You may also like

Rolling in the fun: Highlights from the WMNF Bowling Party!

This past Sunday, August 18th, our WMNF family laced up...

“Being Your Brother’s Keeper” on Morning Energy

“Am I my brother’s keeper?“ is a well known response given...

Meghan Bowman wins National Edward R. Murrow Award

Congratulations to our very own Meghan Bowman on winning the...

Black Women’s Empowerment

Drawn from research conducted over the course of a decade,...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
The Bowling with the Dudes and Dudettes event was an absolute blast! A big shoutout to our lovely Development Director, @ShariAkram, for capturing some fantastic moments. The competition was fierce and everyone had a great time. Without further ado, here are the winners: 🏆 1st Place: Team Greaves Construction 🥈 2nd Place: Team King's Court 🎳 Individual Highest Score: Carl Vervisch (187) Check out the photos and feel free to share fun bowling photos of your own! #WMNF #Events #Community 🎉 Exciting News! 🎉 Big congratulations to Meghan for receiving the National Edward R. Murrow Award! 🎙️ For those who might not know, Meghan is our incredibly talented Assistant News Director here at WMNF 88.5 FM, and she’s also a proud recent graduate of the University of South Florida. 🐂💚 Let’s give Meghan a huge round of applause! 👏👏 Drop your congratulations in the comments below and help us celebrate this outstanding achievement! 🎊 Well done, Meghan! 🌟 #wmnfnewsteam #communityradio #wmnf #edwardrmurrowaward FRIDAY ON WMNF's Live Music Showcase Tune in for the Fantastic Damon Fowler an American electric blues and blues rock singer, guitarist, and songwriter. All music noted that Throwback to an unforgettable visit from the incredibly talented @iammwiza It's been a while since we had the pleasure of hosting him in our studio, but those golden vocals remain fresh in our minds and continue to keep us grooving. If you're a fan of jazzy, smooth vibes, his music is a must-add to your playlist! #wmnf #Music #communityradio Tune in to WMNF for a 3 hour journey twisting in the dark thru the ghostly underworld of alternative music midnite till 3am on wmnf 88.5fm..!!! Follow MikeB for the playlist sneak peeks. #wmnf #music CLICK LISTEN in LINKTREE to listen.
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Latin Jazz & Salsa
Player position: