Power up democracy: WMNF’s Fall Fund Drive amplifies your rights

WMNF 88.5 FM Community Radio is gearing up for an electrifying Fall Fund Drive from September 3 to September 10, celebrating 45 years of empowering voices and championing community causes. This year’s theme resonates with the station’s enduring commitment to civic engagement: “You gotta fight for your right to: Vote, Choose, Protest, and Party!”

As the upcoming elections loom on the horizon, WMNF is doubling down on its mission to inspire listeners to exercise their democratic rights. The Fall Fund Drive isn’t just a celebration—it’s a rallying cry for community action and participation.

To mark this momentous occasion, WMNF has curated an impressive array of merchandise that supporters won’t want to miss:

Choose your favorite merch and donate here

The People Power Pack: Equip yourself for civic engagement with this comprehensive kit. It includes a bold bumper sticker, a car flag to showcase your support, a water bottle with a cooling towel for those heated debates, a phone holder to stay connected, a mini fan to keep cool under pressure, a pen for signing those important petitions, and a button to wear your values proudly.

This Vote Kit is your arsenal for democracy!

The Birthday Pack: Celebrate 45 years of independent radio in style. This pack features an artist-designed T-shirt commemorating WMNF’s 45th birthday, a unique license plate cover, and a special anniversary sticker.

Anniversary Collectibles: Deck out your space with eye-catching stickers and magnets that honor WMNF’s 45-year legacy of community service.

Window Cling: Let your support shine through with this specially designed window decoration.

The “Radioactive” License Plate Cover: Proclaim your allegiance to WMNF with this witty cover declaring “Radioactive for 45 years!”

Car Flag “People Have the Power” Double sided: Travel in style with this durable knit polyester flag and show your support for 45 years of WMNF!

Artist-Designed 45th Birthday T-Shirt: Stand out in this limited-edition tee that captures the spirit of WMNF’s 45-year journey.

Crank Radio: Stay tuned in, even when the power’s out, with this practical and eco-friendly radio.

By supporting WMNF’s Fall Fund Drive, you’re not just acquiring cool swag—you’re investing in a platform that amplifies diverse voices, promotes critical thinking, and nurtures community bonds.

As WMNF celebrates 45 years of being the soundtrack to Tampa Bay’s social conscience, your contribution ensures that this vital community resource continues to thrive.

Don’t miss this opportunity to gear up, speak out, and power up your voice. Tune in to WMNF 88.5 FM for details on how to participate in the Fall Fund Drive and secure your piece of radio history.

Remember, in the words of WMNF: You gotta fight for your right to be heard!

Join the celebration, support independent media, and help keep WMNF radioactive for another 45 years and beyond!