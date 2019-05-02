“Prayer in America” on Morning Energy

Share this:

The National Day of Prayer is a vital part of the America Heritage. In 1775, the Continental Congress (the government of the 13 American colonies and later the United States), engaged in a public call for prayer in which they asked the colonies to pray for wisdom in forming a nation. Since 1952, a joint resolution by Congress declared an annual national day of prayer which is observed on the first Thursday in May. However, despite the historical significance of prayer in the United States, there have been political and legal objections to it.

On Morning Energy we are going to spend time examining prayer in American as it relates to various areas of our lives. During our musical journey and discussion, we will spend times focusing on topics such as: religious freedom,whether the National Day of Prayer is unconstitutional, and boundaries concerning public prayer.

Join me Renna, your Radio Flayme Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for another musical journey. I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!