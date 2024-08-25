Donate Now!
Recognizing a transformative educator

Posted on by mabili
Paul Maple and Latoya Lovett with host Walter L. Smith

 

Latoya Lovett, granddaughter of Mrs. Aquilla J. Morgan and Paul Maple grandson of Mr. James M. Berrien are working to ensure their grand parents’ legacy in Wimauma, FL, a community in Hillsborough County.

Sunday Forum Aug. 25 8am

Sunday Forum Aug. 25 9am

There will be a concerted effort to request the school board to honor Mrs. Morgan by naming the new high school after her on September 5, 2024 at the school board meeting at 3:30pm.

Paul campaigns for Wimauma’s new library at Bethune Park be named for Mr. Berrien, a warrior for equal access to education, protecting the civil rights of children and pressing his case with Florida Governors. They both shared rare historical recollections about their ancestors and their work in Wimauma.

Patro Mabili, video and board ops

Annie Miles, co-host 

