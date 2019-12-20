“Rethinking The Holiday Season” on Morning Energy

Share this:

The “Holiday Blues” are very common in our society despite the hope, warmth, and joy that the holiday season is supposed to bring. However, the holiday season which kicks off with Thanksgiving and spans through New Year’s, is anything but a blissful experience for some. In fact, according to a survey by the American Psychological Association, 38 percent of people said their stress level increases during the holidays. Participants listed their top stressors as: a lack of time or money, commercialism, family gatherings, and the pressures of gift-giving.

On Morning Energy we are going to spend time exploring the Christmas holiday season with a focus how “gift giving” became an important part of the holiday season. We will also be examining non-tangible ways that we can give to others.

Join me Renna, your Radio Flayme Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for another musical journey. I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!