“Right to Rock Act” putting limitations on entertainment venues is filed in the Florida Legislature

Entertainment venues that accept state funding would not be able to break contracts with performers based on their social media use or political affiliations, under legislation filed Wednesday.

Rep. Joel Rudman, R-Navarre, filed the bill (HB 15), which he called the “The Right to Rock Act,” for consideration during the 2024 legislative session.

The proposal would apply to venues’ contracts with performers such as musicians, comedians, dancers and actors. The 2024 session will start in January.

