Roots, resilience, and redemption: Caleb Caudle’s musical odyssey lands in St. Pete

Photo by Joseph Cash

WMNF’s Words & Music host Marcie Finkelstein has been tracking Caleb Caudle’s remarkable musical evolution through exclusive interviews:

WMNF Interview Archive: Caleb Caudle’s Musical Odyssey

2020 Interview – “Better Hurry Up”

In this compelling conversation, Caudle delves into the title track of his album, exploring songwriting as a form of therapy during the challenging pandemic era. He discusses pushing forward despite constraints and personal struggles.

“I use songwriting as therapy“ Caleb Caudle

2022 Interview – “Forsythia”

A deeply personal exploration of Caudle’s journey, this interview reveals how stepping back from music—returning to his North Carolina hometown and pausing his career—became a transformative experience that reshaped his artistic perspective.

2024 Interview – “Sweet Critters”

Celebrating independent music venues, Caudle shares the inspiration behind “In The Garage” and the importance of community in music. Recorded after a killer show at New World, this interview captures his passion for intimate musical spaces.

Live Performance Details:

Event Highlights:

🎸 Special Guest: Geri X

📅 Date: Saturday, December 14th

📍 Venue: Bayboro Brewing Co.

📍 Address: 2390 5th Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL

🚪 Doors: 7:00 PM

🎤 Show: 8:00 PM

🎫 Tickets: $20 Advance / $25 Day of Show

Drawing inspiration from legends like Buddy Miller and Guy Clark, Caudle promises an unforgettable night where tenderness meets grit, and every song tells a story.

Don’t miss this extraordinary performance—a celebration of music, community, and resilience!

