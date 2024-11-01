Roots, resilience, and redemption: Caleb Caudle’s musical odyssey lands in St. Pete

WMNF’s Words & Music host Marcie Finkelstein has been tracking Caleb Caudle’s remarkable musical evolution through exclusive interviews:
WMNF Interview Archive: Caleb Caudle’s Musical Odyssey
2020 Interview – “Better Hurry Up”
In this compelling conversation, Caudle delves into the title track of his album, exploring songwriting as a form of therapy during the challenging pandemic era. He discusses pushing forward despite constraints and personal struggles.
“I use songwriting as therapy“
Caleb Caudle
2022 Interview – “Forsythia”
A deeply personal exploration of Caudle’s journey, this interview reveals how stepping back from music—returning to his North Carolina hometown and pausing his career—became a transformative experience that reshaped his artistic perspective.
2024 Interview – “Sweet Critters”
Celebrating independent music venues, Caudle shares the inspiration behind “In The Garage” and the importance of community in music. Recorded after a killer show at New World, this interview captures his passion for intimate musical spaces.
Live Performance Details:
Event Highlights:
🎸 Special Guest: Geri X
📅 Date: Saturday, December 14th
📍 Venue: Bayboro Brewing Co.
📍 Address: 2390 5th Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL
🚪 Doors: 7:00 PM
🎤 Show: 8:00 PM
🎫 Tickets: $20 Advance / $25 Day of Show
Drawing inspiration from legends like Buddy Miller and Guy Clark, Caudle promises an unforgettable night where tenderness meets grit, and every song tells a story.
Don’t miss this extraordinary performance—a celebration of music, community, and resilience!
