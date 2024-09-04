Donate Now!
September 2024 WMNF News & Notes

Posted on by Randi Zimmerman
Randi M. Zimmerman, WMNF General Manager
Workplace initiatives about diversity, equity, and inclusion are ending in Florida and elsewhere in the U.S. At WMNF, we only conceive of a world that celebrates diversity. We are continuously learning about the diversity of our community, as well as the subcultures and smaller communities that lie within. It is what we do and who we are.

No group of people is monolithic. Whether Black, LGBTQ+, neuro-divergent, veterans, or any group you feel a part of, there is a wide variety of appearances, histories, and experiences within that group. Many of us are members of multiple communities, and our Latin community is no different.

As we celebrate Latin Heritage month, you will hear music from the tip of South America, through Central America, to the various communities in North America, and from artists all over the world. We hear this music and more each week on Wednesday nights from 6pm to Midnight with our wonderful Latin shows. However, during Latin Heritage month, we make special efforts to samba with Brazilians, rumba with Cubans, tango with Argentinians, and merengue with Dominicans all over our broadcast schedule, just to name a few examples. I have little doubt that we will also hear a mariachi band or two. Personally, I will be putting in a special request for something from Linda Ronstadt’s Canciones de mi Padre and the more contemporary Bomba Estereo. I consider such requests one of my GM perks, but you can too by emailing our studios at [email protected].

Thanks in advance to all the WMNF programmers who will seek out the best of what is going on around the Latin world. Real people with a mission will always make better radio than an algorithm.

Regards,

Randi M. Zimmerman

General Manager, WMNF 88.5FM

