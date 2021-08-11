Share this:

WMNF Volunteer Committee has set the date for its September – ALL Station Meeting. The meeting will take place September 9, 2021, 06:30 PM – 8pm. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact our community this meeting will be held via Zoom. Visit the WMNF Station Calendar for the meeting log in/call information.

As usual this meeting will serve as the platform for those Radio Activist applying for OPEN Volunteer Committee seats to present themselves before the election poll survey is emailed out to Radio Activist. Also, on this meeting, management will be presenting a Station as well as News and Public Affairs and Music updates.

A Radio Activist is an 88.5FM volunteer who has given 10 or more hours in the last 6 months or 20 hours in the last 12 months. As the COVID19 pandemic has made it hard for many to volunteer, with no events or outreach to help at, we will give consideration based on past service.

To be considered for nomination to one of these seats, please create a short bio and include your vision and goals for WMNF Community Conscious Radio Station on the committee and/or the Board. This information is due by no later than Wednesday, September 1st, 2021.

Please submit to [email protected] and [email protected]

Thank you for all you do for WMNF Community Radio.

ISHA DEL VALLE,

WMNF Volunteer Committee, Chair