The WMNF Song of the Day for October 15, 2024 is Forgiveness by Leisure Hour from Muncie, Indiana.

Taking inspiration from bands such as The Front Bottoms, The 1975, and Weezer, Leisure Hour’s unique mix of roaring electric guitars, bright synthesizers, and cathartic vocal performances make the group the most exciting band in the upcoming emo rock scene.

Leisure Hour is playing Hooch and Hive Emo Night Tampa Oct 22 with Michael Cera Palin, Kerosene Heights, and Arcadia Grey. Tickets here.

Link: https://www.instagram.com/leisure.hour