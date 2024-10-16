HURRICANE MILTON Donate Now!
Back
SOTD 10/16/24: Real Love by The Galaxy Electric

Posted on by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day for October 16, 2024 is Real Love by The Galaxy Electric.

The Galaxy Electric are the real deal. Calling themselves “retro-futurists experimenting with psychedelic pop from the space age” they are not only passionate musicians utilizing retro musical technology, they are also evangelists for it. But Augustus and Jacqueline they not purely stuck in the past. They have penchant for recording directly to the reel to reel and also steaming studio concerts.

We were thrilled to ask The Galaxy Electric a few questions:

Q: Real Love seems to be a departure from your previous work. What prompted that and are you going to continue work like this?

We’ve discovered a few styles that express what we’re exploring, and this “locked groove” approach was our final frontier, after going all the way through and out the other side of ambient and drone explorations. That deeply meditative, deep listening era got us through lockdown and beyond. And once we realized that the pandemic was not going to just end one day, we became desperate for joyful dance music that could energize and uplift us. I don’t think we were alone in that feeling as it turns out. And now we are slowly finishing the tracks that made it to tape, to release as singles. We will be living in this style for a while, but we never know where we’re going next or when it will change! We just follow the sound…

Q: Do you have a standard workflow or does it constantly change depending on your goals?

Yeah it changes, but we have tried and true methods to go back to as we evolve. Our baseline is improvising live to tape with hardware. Whether it’s ambient, psychedelic, hauntological, avant garde or pop influenced – this is our go-to workflow. Beyond that, the gear that is inspiring us for the sound we’re exploring tends to dictate how we’ll work to create something tangible.

Q: How excited are you about your upcoming show?

Over the moon! We’ve been playing and livestreaming from our home studio since 2019, so stepping out onto a stage with a live audience is going to be surreal. We’re really looking forward to hearing the sound in the room, and sharing energy with everyone – and to hear the other acts too! It’s gonna be a really fun night, we’re really looking forward to it! 

You can find all about The Galaxy Electric, their music, The Vortex, their podcast and more at https://thegalaxyelectric.com/. If you live in L.A. you can see them live October 20th.

