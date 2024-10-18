SOTD 10/18/24: In The Mood by tomotoband (live version)

In the southwest Florida we are blessed with so many much-loved venues for indie musicians. Skipper’s Smokehouse, Fogartyville, Floridan Social, Crowbar and so many more. So it is not surprising that our featured band today decided to come to the Tampa Bay area to record their second live album

The WMNF Song of the Day for October 18, 2024 is “In the Mood” by Charleston, SC based tomatoband. It was recorded exactly five years ago today at Dunedin Brewery.

The tomatoband experiment commenced in the fall 0f 2010. Life-long friends, Charlie Mitchell, guitar, and Alex Irwin, keyboards, starting writing odd music and performing it around town as a duo. Some catchy tunes melted into some weird improvisation, and the mold was born. In the years since they have added bass and drums, and have released three studio albums and two live albums in what would be loosely considered to be jamband music.

Info: https://tomatobandmusic.com/