SOTD 10/23/24: Anymore by Just Courtesy

The WMNF Song of the Day for October 23rd is Anymore by Just Courtesy.

Anymore is the latest single released by Just Courtesy in tandem with their EP, The Alt Mixes. Anymore is a rock song with upbeat reggae verses and full on rock choruses all about the struggle of moving on from those you cherish your greatest memories with. Featuring the newest addition to the lineup, Ada Moua, the band’s song shines with new piano and synth arrangements.

Just Courtesy has more on the way with work beginning on their newest album, but in the meantime listeners can stream their EP that consists of alternate mixes of their three released singles!

