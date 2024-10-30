SOTD 10/30/24: Thrift Bargainz by The Garbage Men

The WMNF Song of the Day for October 30, 2024 is Thrift Bargainz by The Garbage Men

The Garbage-Men is a band from Sarasota FL who since 2010 have been sharing sustainability and creativity with our community playing music on their unique DIY recycled instruments!

Over the last few months they’ve been putting the finishing touches on their brand new original musical “Stop Making Trash!” A collection of songs composed around the theme of recycling and creative sustainability. The début performance will be held at Troll Music in Venice on Friday 11/8 at 8pm. Tickets are available here: https://trollmusic.ticketleap.com/the-garbage-men/

Familiar homemade cereal box guitars with brand new original songs such as “Playground Equipment”, “Squirrel on the Lanai Screen”, “Honey Bee”, and SOTD “Thrift Bargainz” about the vagaries of corporate thrift store shopping. Information available on their website and Facebook.com/thegarbagemen

They’ve performed on CNN, in Times Square, Americas Got Talent, and their PBS special with Jack Perkins won an Emmy. The current lineup consists of Wesley Backer: 7-Piece Trash Can Drums, Baking Sheet Gong Jack Berry: 1-String Lucky Charms Lead Guitar, Fax Machine Handset Vocal Microphone Trent Berry: 1-String Frosted Flakes Bass Guitar Harrison Paparatto: Hula Horn, Fisher Price Corn Popper Toy Saxophone Jamie Tremps: Glass Bottle Marimba, Walker Whistle, Rotary Dial Telephone Vocal Microphone and Jamieson Martel: Tin Can Timbales, A/C Vent Washboard, Bottle Cap Tambourine, Spoons, Vocals

Additionally, they will be performing at the WMNF Talking Heads Tribute show this Saturday at Skipper’s Smokehouse.