VOTE 2024 Donate Now!
Back
VOTE 2024 Donate Now!

SOTD 10/30/24: Thrift Bargainz by The Garbage Men

Posted on by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Share

The WMNF Song of the Day for October 30, 2024 is Thrift Bargainz by The Garbage Men

The Garbage-Men is a band from Sarasota FL who since 2010 have been sharing sustainability and creativity with our community playing music on their unique DIY recycled instruments! 

Over the last few months they’ve been putting the finishing touches on their brand new original musical “Stop Making Trash!” A collection of songs composed around the theme of recycling and creative sustainability. The début performance will be held at Troll Music in Venice on Friday 11/8 at 8pm. Tickets are available here: https://trollmusic.ticketleap.com/the-garbage-men/

Familiar homemade cereal box guitars with brand new original songs such as “Playground Equipment”, “Squirrel on the Lanai Screen”,  “Honey Bee”, and SOTD “Thrift Bargainz” about the vagaries of corporate thrift store shopping. Information available on their website and Facebook.com/thegarbagemen

They’ve performed on CNN, in Times Square, Americas Got Talent, and their PBS special with Jack Perkins won an Emmy. The current lineup consists of Wesley Backer: 7-Piece Trash Can Drums, Baking Sheet Gong Jack Berry: 1-String Lucky Charms Lead Guitar, Fax Machine Handset Vocal Microphone Trent Berry: 1-String Frosted Flakes Bass Guitar Harrison Paparatto: Hula Horn, Fisher Price Corn Popper Toy Saxophone Jamie Tremps: Glass Bottle Marimba, Walker Whistle, Rotary Dial Telephone Vocal Microphone and Jamieson Martel: Tin Can Timbales, A/C Vent Washboard, Bottle Cap Tambourine, Spoons, Vocals

Additionally, they will be performing at the WMNF Talking Heads Tribute show this Saturday at Skipper’s Smokehouse.

Tags

You may also like

Keeping the beat alive: Indigenous musicians bridging past and future

In an age of digital streaming and synthetic sounds, a...

SOTD 10/29/24: Over/Under by Pohgoh

October is People with Disabilities Month at WMNF. The WMNF...

SOTD 10/28/24: Dirt Opera by The Tilt

The WMNF Song of the Day for is October 28,...

The Beautiful Mysterious Conversation With Keeley Moss

“My name is Keeley Moss. I’m a writer, singer and...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Tonight on BODYROCK! Here is a little preview of the Sinister playlist for this evening! Kill shelter, Petrified Entity, Twin Temple, Deus Ex Lumina... Tune in for the perfect after dark mix tonight at midnight! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #KillShelter #PetrifiedEntity #AfterDarkMix #wmnf 🎃👻 Throwing it back to the WMNF Halloween Ball 2023! 👻🎃 with one of our favorite spooky snaps from last year’s costume contest! 🕸️🖤 We host this sinister bash every year, so if you missed the last two, be on the lookout for sneak peeks of next season's brand-new theme! 👀✨ Get ready for more thrills and chills — we’ll see you at the next one! 💀🖤#ThrowbackThursday #WMNFHalloweenBall #SpookySeason #HalloweenVibes 🎃This year's Halloween Ball was a spook-tacular success! 👻 A huge shoutout to the incredibly talented artists who brought the spooky vibes to life at New World Tampa! 🖤 We host this hauntingly fun event every year, complete with fresh themes and thrilling performances. If you missed out this time, don’t fret—there’s always next year! Mark your calendars, and we’ll see you at the next Halloween Ball! 🕸️✨ #wmnf #HalloweenBall2024 #NewWorldTampa #TampaEvents 📸 Credit: John Mazz This Friday on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Tune in at 2pm for @thewanderinghours! This group plays a blend traditional folk music with modern vibes, creating an adventurous sound that feels both new and familiar. 🎶✨ Winning Best of the Bay two times this is a group that you don't want to miss! Watch live on Facebook, or listen on 88.5 FM on your radio dial or the WMNF app! 🎻 #FolkMusic #AltCountry #ModernFolk #Bluegrass #wmnf #TheWanderingHours Tomorrow after 11am on Talking Animals Radio Show Duncan Strauss will talk with Nancy Murrah about her Org Raptor Center of Tampa Bay and their upcoming Wildlife Festival Featuring local animal friendly businesses, Wildlife habitats, Wildlife education, and a puppet show! Follow them for wildlife rehab adventures, and education on how you can help save the planet! You don't want to miss it! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #WowFest24 #wmnf #TalkingAnimalsRadioShow #WildlifeAdvocate #WildlifeEducation
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Morning Show Wednesday
Player position: