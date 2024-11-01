VOTE 2024 Donate Now!
SOTD 11/1/24: Rescue by Talk To Mark

Posted on by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day for November 1, 2024 Rescue by Talk To Mark from St. Pete.

Talk To Mark is a rock-n-roll band from St. Pete, FL whose seamless blend of rock, reggae and soul influences has made them a mainstay on some if the most prominent stages in Tampa Bay, including Jannus Landing, The Palladium, Skipper’s Smokehouse, State Theatre and the Ale and the Witch. Numerous festival credits include Tropical Heatwave, Oktoberfest, the Little Manatee River Jam and Ribfest. They are playing tomorrow’s WMNF Talking Heads Tribute show at Skipper’s Smokehouse.

Members of Talk to Mark are Litton Parker, guitars/keys; Mark Murphy, guitars/vocals; Gene Young, drums; Scott Elliott, vocals; Dave Wade, bass; M, violin/guitar/vocals. Bob Bernhardt, harmonica.

Oh, and about that name. During a set break an enthusiastic fan inquired as to the band’s name, to which Gene replied, “I don’t know, talk to Mark” – unintentionally settling the band name debate for good


