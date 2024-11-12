For a band that has never played in Florida before, Dizgo is certainly ambitious. The fun, high-energy disco/funk/electronica/jam band is playing a nine-show swoop through the Sunshine State, including a recent show at Dunedin Brewery, and upcoming show at Skipper’s Smokehouse in Tampa on the 14th, and Synergy Glass in St. Pete on the 16th.

The WMNF Song of the Day for November 12, 2024 is SOTD 11/12/24: Rainbow Lightning by Dizgo.

If you have never heard of the Bloomington, Indiana-based band, no problem. This is not your grandma’s disco. This is Dizgo. They have enough infectious, improvised grooves that you don’t need to know any lyrics or melodies to get your freak on. Even on a work night. Seriously. Just trust on this. And rumor has it (OK the band told us) there will be a a special Pink Floyd set at Skippers. Do not sleep on this!

In addition to all their shows on Bandcamp, check out this killer video of their show at Atlanta’s Terminal West, including but not limited to a sick Carini!