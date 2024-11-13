Donate Now!
SOTD 11/13/24: Hold Me Down by Persephone’s Choice

Posted on by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Sometimes we play certain songs that really resonate with the listeners. They’ll email and light up the phone lines requesting more. Persephone’s Choice, a female-led rock band from right here in Tampa, FL, is one of the those bands. The WMNF Song of the Day for November 13, 2024 is Hold Me Down by Persephone’s Choice.

When asked about the song, the band said:

Hold me down was our debut single and we wrote it pretty quickly when we were short on time for our first ever show. Courtney sang it to Lydia a cappella and Lydia wrote the chorus riff on the spot and the song fell into place. That song holds a lot of sentimental meaning to us for that reason. Our ultimate dream is to tour and play in the best venues in the world. We want to inspire people with our music and essentially make them happy. Hold me down is that song in our discography. It gets people dancing and singing. It’s our favorite song to perform live.

You can read more in this interview that Persephone’s Choice did with Nightshift Magazine.

Persephone’s Choice is competing in Hard Rock Rising. Battle of the Bands tonight with Eyelid Cinema, Idle Moves, and Peace Cult. The winner will perform at The Next Big thing at BayCare Sound in downtown Clearwater at Coachman Park on Saturday, December 7, 2024

Follow Persephone’s Choice here: https://www.instagram.com/persephoneschoice/

