Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

SOTD 11/29/24 Hands On Me by J.IN.X

Posted on November 29, 2024 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Share

Hi. Nate Diggity Dawg here. I am finishing this post up on Thanksgiving Day. So I’d like to take a few words to say how happy and thankful I am to be part of the WMNF community. All of the listeners, volunteers, and staff are so passionate about about the music and the information needed by the community. It is an honor to contribute my small part.

The WMNF Song of the Day for Friday, November 29, 2024 is Hands On Me by Tampa rapper J.IN.X.

I first saw J.IN.X perform at a WMNF event. Specifically it was the Beatles tribute show at Skipper’s Smokehouse. While the whole evening was great there is a specific moment that I will remember forever. There was a blues band that performing She’s So Heavy. They were good. Really good. The vocals were provided by former SOTDer Shelby Sol. Then, from out of nowhere, came J.IN.X with this intense rapping that fit in perfectly and elevated the song. I have never heard She’s So Heavy as rap song, but it just worked.

And that was my introduction to J.IN.X. If this is your introduction to him, just know that he is super talented, generous, and overflowing with positivity and creativity. As you can hear in today’s SOTD.

Hands on Me is on J.IN.X’s brand new EP, called Joy in the Unknown.

IG: https://www.instagram.com/jinx813/

Tags

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

“The Little Things” on Morning Energy

“Sometimes the little things in life mean the most” Ellen Hopkins Opinion...

SOTD 11/27/24: Magic Taxi by Andrew Gabbard

If the day before Thanksgiving is the most heavily travelled...

Harmonizing diversity: Transforming the musical landscape

Music has always been a powerful vehicle for cultural expression,...

SOTD 11/26/24: Ghost in the Feel by Grand Voodoo Band

The WMNF Song of the Day for November 26, 2024...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Tomorrow at 2pm on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Tune in for another great Replay Ft. @tusreymusic Texas-born singer, songwriter, & guitarist! Tanner pairs straight shooting storytelling with country grit, rock ‘n’ roll energy, and Americana eloquence. You don't want to miss this replay! Tune in to 88.5 on your radio dial or the WMNF App! Listening link in BIO! #wmnf #communityradio #Music Tune in to Tuesday Cafe Tomorrow at 10am! Guest host Gary Gibbons will be broadcasting live with District 4 Council Member Lisset Hanewicz! CLICK TO LISTEN ➡️ https://link.wmnf.org/WMNFLISTEN #wmnf #specialguest #LissetHanewicz ⚡This Friday at 2pm!⚡ WMNF's Live Music Showcase Presents: @wearepermilla ! 🎸 Nicole and Joseph Cerminara, with Myles Rogers, craft Americana and British Invasion-inspired songs, blending Janis Joplin’s power with Fleetwood Mac’s harmonies and Led Zeppelin’s genre-defying magic. Watch live on Facebook, listen via 88.5 on your radio dial, or the WMNF app! 🎶 #NewMusic #wmnf 🎶🎸 Tonight on Jazz in the Night! Join us at 9 PM as Bob Seymour chats with Suncoast fave Diego Figueiredo! 🎵 📻 88.5 FM or the wmnf app! Click to Listen ➡️CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE (Bio)! #WMNF #jazz #jazzmusic #suncoastjazzfestival Fall for a great cause and donate your unused car, truck, RV, motorcycle, or boat! Your donation not only helps WMNF create a lasting impact, but your generous donation is also tax-deductible. Call 888-WMNF-885 or Click Vehicle Donation button in LINKTREE! to learn how you can give back today! #WMNF #CARDONATION #SUPPORT
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Skinny
Player position: