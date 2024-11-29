SOTD 11/29/24 Hands On Me by J.IN.X

Hi. Nate Diggity Dawg here. I am finishing this post up on Thanksgiving Day. So I’d like to take a few words to say how happy and thankful I am to be part of the WMNF community. All of the listeners, volunteers, and staff are so passionate about about the music and the information needed by the community. It is an honor to contribute my small part.

The WMNF Song of the Day for Friday, November 29, 2024 is Hands On Me by Tampa rapper J.IN.X.

I first saw J.IN.X perform at a WMNF event. Specifically it was the Beatles tribute show at Skipper’s Smokehouse. While the whole evening was great there is a specific moment that I will remember forever. There was a blues band that performing She’s So Heavy. They were good. Really good. The vocals were provided by former SOTDer Shelby Sol. Then, from out of nowhere, came J.IN.X with this intense rapping that fit in perfectly and elevated the song. I have never heard She’s So Heavy as rap song, but it just worked.

And that was my introduction to J.IN.X. If this is your introduction to him, just know that he is super talented, generous, and overflowing with positivity and creativity. As you can hear in today’s SOTD.

Hands on Me is on J.IN.X’s brand new EP, called Joy in the Unknown.

IG: https://www.instagram.com/jinx813/