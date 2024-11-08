SOTD 11/8/24: That Isn’t Me by Swim in Salt

One of the advantages of being a community radio station for 45 years is that you get to develop long term relationships with local musicians. Today we bring you some of those musicians. The WMNF Song of the Day for November 8, 2024 is That Isn’t Me by Swim in Salt.

Swim in Salt is the creation of Flash Gordon and his wife Jo. Flash has been part of many local bands including The Pundits, Flash Gordon’s Adventures In Music, and Chill Pop. He has performed multiple times at WMNF events and in the WMNF studios. Flash Gordon and Jo are going to join Nate Diggity Dawg live in the WMNF Studio at 7am this morning.

You can see Swim in Salt live TONIGHT!!! They are playing Safety Harbor Art and Music Center. You can get tickets here.

If you would like to read more about Flash Gordon and Swim in Salt go here: https://www.swiminsaltmusic.com/