SOTD 12/24/24: Waiting on the Big Man by Kelly Finnigan

This week is Holiday Week here at WMNF Song of the Day!

The WMNF Song of the Day for Tuesday December 24th, 2024 is Waiting on the Big Man by Kelly Finnigan.

Kelly Finnigan is the lead singer of the psychedelic soul band The Monophonics. Waiting on the Big Man is a track from his first solo Holiday Album “A Joyful Sound” that came out in 2020. You can purchase a Norway Spruce Green Vinyl copy of “A Joyful Sound” here.

Follow: https://www.instagram.com/kellyfinniganmusic/

Here is an amusing nostalgia-tinted video introducing A Joyful Sound.