SOTD 12/3/24: Guilty by Association by Universal Funk Orchestra

Posted on December 3, 2024 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day for Tuesday December 3, 2024 is Guilty by Association by Orlando’s Universal Funk Orchestra.

Out of this world theme? Check!

Tight grooves? Check!

Over-the-top commitment to fun? Double Check!

But let’s get one thing straight. This is straight up false advertising. Universal Funk Orchestra (UFO) is not an orchestra at all! They are a 5 piece funk/rock/rap outfit from Orlando. The band consists Dizzlephunk (bass, turntables), Chris LeBrane (drums), JaWaan LaRue (vocals), and The Jester (guitar), and Billy Meether (saxophone). As a live band, the stage is their spaceship. Dizzle and Chris’ onstage personas borderline theatrical. LaRue delivers his unique brand of art, staying true to his roots, energizing the audience with his animated street style. Jester and Billy further amplify the stagecraft with their flawless punctuation and brilliant star power.

There was a good write up about how UFO emerges from these individuals in the Orlando Weekly.

Guilty by Association comes off their debut, self titled album that dropped Nov 23, 2024.

For more info, including tour dates: https://universalfunkorchestra.com/

