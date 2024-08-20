Donate Now!
SOTD 8/20/24: Could’ve Been Friends by Quail Hollow

Posted on by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day for August 20, 2024 is Could’ve Been Friends by Quail Hollow.

I saw Quail Hollow live recently and I could tell that they are special. They are a 4-piece band from just outside of Tampa, FL, that combines classic rock ‘n’ roll, folk, and indie rock to create their dreamy, energetic, and unique sound that comes straight from the forest. Consisting of Dominic Fonseca (vocals/bass/rhythm guitar), Ashley Griffith (vocals/bass), Douglas Jaramillo (lead guitar), and Augustus Hoff (drums/misc.), this chosen family continues to grow through their music like the rings of a tree.

Their album Between the Trees dropped August 16th. 

Some of the best music comes from deeply held values and a mission. Quail Hollow Conservation hopes to create a positive atmosphere through performances and campaigns that educate, inspire and invoke action about wildlife and environmental conservation.

Quail Hollow Conservation Fest is an outdoor mini-festival happening at Heartwood Soundstage in Gainesville, FL on November 2nd, 2024. Featuring local and touring acts, environmental panelists, and local businesses, QHC Fest will serve as a cross section between music, art, and environmental consciousness. Profits will be donated to local conservation organizations.

Link 1: https://quailhollowband.com/

Link 2: https://www.prekindle.com/event/93555-quail-hollow-conservation-festival-gainesville

You can listen to WMNF Song of the Day on the web, as podcast, as Spotify Playlist, or YouTube playlist. You can find all the details, and how to submit your music, on our webpage: https://www.wmnf.org/events/song-of-the-day/

