SOTD 9/16/24: Give You the World by Marc Broussard

On his way from the Telluride Blues & Brews Festival to Tipitina’s in New Orleans, Marc Broussard stops in at the world famous Skipper’s Smokehouse, September 21, 2024. The WMNF Song of the Day for September 16, 2024 is Give You the World by Marc Broussard.

Marc Broussard is an artist with a unique gift of channeling the spirits of classic R&B, rock and soul into contemporary terms. His father, Louisiana hall of fame guitarist of “The Boogie Kings” nurtured Marc’s musical gifts at an early age, and the vibrant Lafayette, Louisiana music scene gave Marc the opportunity to practice his craft consistently from childhood through early adulthood.

Marc regularly releases charity albums – most recently SOS 4: Blues For Your Soul. You can read about his charitable efforts here.

Give you the World is from Broussard’s most recent EP, Time is a Thief, out August 30, 2024.

Link: https://www.marcbroussard.com