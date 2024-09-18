Donate Now!
SOTD 9/18/24: The Greatest Show on Earth by CJ Field

Posted on by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day is The Greatest Show on Earth by Singer, Producer, Grammy, ACM and CMA-Nominated Songwriter CJ Field. (Note, that there is not an “s” and the end of Field. Everybody has made that mistake!)

CJ Field was recently a guest on the WMNF Friday Morning Music show with DJ Spaceship. 

After moving to Nashville in 2011, Field quickly established himself as a sought-after songwriter, working with Ashley McBryde and other notable musicians. He co-wrote the song “Home Sweet Highway” with Ashley and Blue Foley, which was included in Ashley’s Grammy, ACM, and CMA-nominated album “Girl Going Nowhere”. He shared the stage with musicians like Ira Dean, Trombone Shorty, Bela Fleck, and Amy Helm. Field recently headlined the Rising Stars Festival in Massachusetts

Link: https://cjfieldofficial.com

