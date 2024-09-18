SOTD 9/18/24: The Greatest Show on Earth by CJ Field

The WMNF Song of the Day is The Greatest Show on Earth by Singer, Producer, Grammy, ACM and CMA-Nominated Songwriter CJ Field. (Note, that there is not an “s” and the end of Field. Everybody has made that mistake!)
CJ Field was recently a guest on the WMNF Friday Morning Music show with DJ Spaceship.
After moving to Nashville in 2011, Field quickly established himself as a sought-after songwriter, working with Ashley McBryde and other notable musicians. He co-wrote the song “Home Sweet Highway” with Ashley and Blue Foley, which was included in Ashley’s Grammy, ACM, and CMA-nominated album “Girl Going Nowhere”. He shared the stage with musicians like Ira Dean, Trombone Shorty, Bela Fleck, and Amy Helm. Field recently headlined the Rising Stars Festival in Massachusetts