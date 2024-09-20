Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

SOTD 9/20/24: Ocean Swallows Him Whole by Lutalo

Posted on by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Share

Today’s WMNF Song of day is from an indie singer / songwriter / guitar player from Vermont. And, no, it is not Noah Kahan. Vermont has more than one musician, silly. The WMNF Song of the Day for August 20, 2024 is Ocean Swallows Him Whole by Lutalo Jones.

Lutalo’s first full album “The Academy” is out today everywhere, but Bandcamp is a good place. “This record is exactly that: a ‘record’ of my early life,” Lutalo says on Bandcamp. “The experiences, thoughts and feelings I was holding at those times and am currently processing. To me, this is the first big stamp of my existence I’m sharing.”  All songs were written by Lutalo and most of the instruments were played by them as well.

Lutalo has an upcoming tour with Nilufer Yanya, but, alas, like many great tours, the closest they will come to WMNF is Atlanta. Probably is quite a great show, though. For more on Lutalo, check out this interview from The Fader.

Link: https://www.instagram.com/lutalojones

Tags

You may also like

The Scoop: Tues. Sep. 17th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

News in florida on the scoop. Conservationists, Registering to vote,...

The Scoop: Mon. Sep. 9th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

DeSantis sends officers to abortion petition signers Governor Ron DeSantis’...

The Scoop: Thurs. Sept. 5th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Stay updated with the latest news: pedestrian fatality, inmate deaths,...

The Scoop: Tues. Sept. 3rd, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

WhistleBlowers, jill stein, Strikes, and much more on todays scoop.

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Friday on WMNF's Live Music Showcase: Tune in for JT Brown! If you are new to his music heres a quick look into this awesome artist. Tampa singer-songwriter J.T. Brown combines folk, country, showcasing his storytelling and musical talent, inspired by a lifelong passion for music. Tune in on Facebook, 88.5 on your radio dial, or via the WMNF app! #communityradio #wmnf #Music The WMNF 45th Birthday Bash was amazing! The energy, the friendship, and of course the MUSIC! The Dollyrots brought positive vibes and that electric energy that is the heartbeat of WMNF! We have more awesome photos coming but we couldn't wait to give you a sneak peek! Thank you John Mazz for the awesome photos and thank you mystical realm photography for your snapshots as well! Stay tuned for more recap moments, and once again... Thank you DOLLYROTS for putting on a Fantastic show! #WMNF45thBirthdayBash #PositiveVibesOnly #RecapMoments #ThankYouDollyrots #wmnf Fall is already here, and who knows what it has in store for us. But, what about that extra vehicle? Don’t just leaf it; Donate it to WMNF and change with the season. Call 888-WMNF-885. Our Vehicle Donor Support Team is available seven days a week. Or donate online at https://link.wmnf.org/VehicleDonation. #SUPPORT #CARDONATION #WMNF Friday on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! 🌸 Meet Shy Blossom 🌸 Adriana (vocals/guitar), Abel (lead guitar), Julie (drums), & Preston (bass) make up this fresh band! 🎶 Adriana's award-winning songwriting shines in their 2024 album The fall fund drive finale is almost over! Help us get to our goal! The love and support we’re feeling is proof that we have the best listeners ever! Call 813-239-9663 or click Donate in LINKTREE to give!!! #WMNF #FallFundDrive #Donate#CommunityRadio
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Morning Show Friday
Player position: