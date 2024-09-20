SOTD 9/20/24: Ocean Swallows Him Whole by Lutalo

Today’s WMNF Song of day is from an indie singer / songwriter / guitar player from Vermont. And, no, it is not Noah Kahan. Vermont has more than one musician, silly. The WMNF Song of the Day for August 20, 2024 is Ocean Swallows Him Whole by Lutalo Jones.

Lutalo’s first full album “The Academy” is out today everywhere, but Bandcamp is a good place. “This record is exactly that: a ‘record’ of my early life,” Lutalo says on Bandcamp. “The experiences, thoughts and feelings I was holding at those times and am currently processing. To me, this is the first big stamp of my existence I’m sharing.” All songs were written by Lutalo and most of the instruments were played by them as well.

Lutalo has an upcoming tour with Nilufer Yanya, but, alas, like many great tours, the closest they will come to WMNF is Atlanta. Probably is quite a great show, though. For more on Lutalo, check out this interview from The Fader.

Link: https://www.instagram.com/lutalojones