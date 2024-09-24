SOTD 9/24/24: Let Them Cry by Katara 

The WMNF Song of the Day for August 24, 2024 is Let Them Cry by Katara.

Katara consists of Seth Lynn (harp/keys/other) and Natalie DePergola (percussion). They have a highly unique exploratory sound touching on jazz, R&B, Gospel, classical, and music from around the world.

This is how they described their album “These Days” on Spotify: “These Days” is our introduction to the world. Pulling from everything we love to create something that feels unique to us. Making music for the sake of making music, and making something beautiful and meaningful. Experimental, virtuosic harp playing over steady, deep grooves carried by lush harmony. We hope it brings joy and is thought provoking, that meaning can be found in it. Thank you for listening.”

Katara is playing Symphonic’s 8th Annual Vibes of the Bay Saturday September 28, 2024 at Crowbar. Some of the other acts playing are Bangarang, Discord Theory, Geri X, Shelby Sol, Guy Average, Hindol Deb, Jay Browne, Johnny Champagne, Josh Gluck, Loko Velocet, Maylay, Notsew, T. Couture, and They Hate Change.

Find Katara: https://instagram.com/wearekatara

Here is a Creative Loafing article on them: https://www.cltampa.com/music/interview-katara-spent-years-bottling-up-all-the-joy-on-its-new-album-these-days-17687923

Here is Katara performing Let The Cry live in studio: