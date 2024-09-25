SOTD 9/25/24: CPU by Master Boot Record

Need some extremely upbeat instrumental chiptune metal to fuel your last-minute hurricane prep? Don’t worry. We got you. The WMNF Song of the Day for September 25, 2024 is CPU by Master Boot Record. This is the first single from the album “HARDWAREZ” out October 11 on Metal Blade Records.



Master Boot Record (MBR) is easy to love but somewhat hard to describe. This is what it says on the official Bandcamp: I am a 486DX-33MHz-64MB processing avant-garde chiptune, synthesized heavy metal & classical symphonic music. 100% Synthesized, 100% Dehumanized.

Master Boot Record (MBR) is a one-man project led by the mysterious artist Victor Love. Drawing inspiration from video game soundtracks, retro computer sounds, classical music, and metal genres, MBR’s unique sound combines driving guitar riffs, synthesizers, and 8-bit/16-bit chip sounds, creating a genre that the artist calls “cyber metal.” MBR is currently on tour in the US West coast (Youtube videos here). Maybe soon we’ll get an East coast tour. 🙏

MBR’s unique aesthetic, featuring retro computer and hacker-inspired visuals, also resonates with fans of cyberpunk and tech culture, adding to its allure and broadening its appeal across different subcultures. MBR crafts complex, intricate compositions that evoke nostalgia while feeling fresh and modern. The music is entirely instrumental, with fast-paced, technically demanding arrangements that showcase Victor Love’s musical prowess.

If any of this appeals to you at all, you should absolutely check out MBR’s website. It makes you feel like you are hacking into the mainframe. If you are looking for something to do while the storm passes, you could check out MBR’s video game, VirtuaVerse.

***SPREAD THE CODE***