Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

SOTD 9/25/24: CPU by Master Boot Record

Posted on by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Share

Need some extremely upbeat instrumental chiptune metal to fuel your last-minute hurricane prep? Don’t worry. We got you. The WMNF Song of the Day for September 25, 2024 is CPU by Master Boot Record. This is the first single from the album “HARDWAREZ” out October 11 on Metal Blade Records.

Master Boot Record (MBR) is easy to love but somewhat hard to describe. This is what it says on the official Bandcamp: I am a 486DX-33MHz-64MB processing avant-garde chiptune, synthesized heavy metal & classical symphonic music. 100% Synthesized, 100% Dehumanized.

Master Boot Record (MBR) is a one-man project led by the mysterious artist Victor Love. Drawing inspiration from video game soundtracks, retro computer sounds, classical music, and metal genres, MBR’s unique sound combines driving guitar riffs, synthesizers, and 8-bit/16-bit chip sounds, creating a genre that the artist calls “cyber metal.” MBR is currently on tour in the US West coast (Youtube videos here). Maybe soon we’ll get an East coast tour. 🙏

MBR’s unique aesthetic, featuring retro computer and hacker-inspired visuals, also resonates with fans of cyberpunk and tech culture, adding to its allure and broadening its appeal across different subcultures. MBR crafts complex, intricate compositions that evoke nostalgia while feeling fresh and modern. The music is entirely instrumental, with fast-paced, technically demanding arrangements that showcase Victor Love’s musical prowess.

If any of this appeals to you at all, you should absolutely check out MBR’s website. It makes you feel like you are hacking into the mainframe. If you are looking for something to do while the storm passes, you could check out MBR’s video game, VirtuaVerse.

***SPREAD THE CODE***

Tags
,

You may also like

SOTD 9/24/24: Let Them Cry by Katara 

The WMNF Song of the Day for August 24, 2024...

SOTD 9/23/24: Great Highway by The Wandering Hours

The WMNF Song of the Day for September 23, 20024...

“Choices & Consequences” on Morning Energy

There is a universal paradox that says, “You are free...

SOTD 9/19/24: Mother by Goofy Geese

The WMNF Song of the Day for August 19, 2024...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🎉It's time for our listener quote of the month! 🎧 Thank you, to our anonymous donor, for the love! You made our day! 🤩 ❤️ Keep listening and stay tuned for more fun! #ListenerLove #CommunitySupport #Grateful #RadioFans #wmnf Friday on WMNF's Live Music Showcase: Tune in for JT Brown! If you are new to his music heres a quick look into this awesome artist. Tampa singer-songwriter J.T. Brown combines folk, country, showcasing his storytelling and musical talent, inspired by a lifelong passion for music. Tune in on Facebook, 88.5 on your radio dial, or via the WMNF app! #communityradio #wmnf #Music The WMNF 45th Birthday Bash was amazing! The energy, the friendship, and of course the MUSIC! The Dollyrots brought positive vibes and that electric energy that is the heartbeat of WMNF! We have more awesome photos coming but we couldn't wait to give you a sneak peek! Thank you John Mazz for the awesome photos and thank you mystical realm photography for your snapshots as well! Stay tuned for more recap moments, and once again... Thank you DOLLYROTS for putting on a Fantastic show! #WMNF45thBirthdayBash #PositiveVibesOnly #RecapMoments #ThankYouDollyrots #wmnf Fall is already here, and who knows what it has in store for us. But, what about that extra vehicle? Don’t just leaf it; Donate it to WMNF and change with the season. Call 888-WMNF-885. Our Vehicle Donor Support Team is available seven days a week. Or donate online at https://link.wmnf.org/VehicleDonation. #SUPPORT #CARDONATION #WMNF Friday on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! 🌸 Meet Shy Blossom 🌸 Adriana (vocals/guitar), Abel (lead guitar), Julie (drums), & Preston (bass) make up this fresh band! 🎶 Adriana's award-winning songwriting shines in their 2024 album
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
It's The Music Wednesday
Player position: