SOTD for 9/4/24: 4am on Kennedy by Perception

The SOTD for today is 4am on Kennedy by Perception from Tampa.

Perception isn’t one to keep the limelight for himself. He is starting a series called The Vibe Vault to promote lesser-known local artists:

“I could perform almost every night,” he told Creative Loafing Tampa Bay about his come up years ago. With venues being a scarcity, there’s less opportunity for that, so he plans to slow-grow the Vault over the next year to give local artists the same shot.

Perception was born in Queens, NY but raised in Allentown, PA. After relocating to Tampa, FL in his late high school years, Perception became interested in rap and eventually technical lyricism. Having toured the country with some underground Orlando artists, Perception gained the experience to justify his electrifying live presence. Perception is a professional studio engineer and a music producer as well. Perception recently collaborated and produced on the last track by late “The Roots” member Malik B. With a full album out titled “Genesis” and new music on the way, Perception continues to establish himself as an elite hip-hop force to be reckoned with.