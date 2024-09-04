Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

SOTD for 9/4/24: 4am on Kennedy by Perception

Posted on by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Share

The SOTD for today is 4am on Kennedy by Perception from Tampa. 

Perception isn’t one to keep the limelight for himself. He is starting a series called The Vibe Vault to promote lesser-known local artists:

 “I could perform almost every night,” he told Creative Loafing Tampa Bay about his come up years ago. With venues being a scarcity, there’s less opportunity for that, so he plans to slow-grow the Vault over the next year to give local artists the same shot.

Perception was born in Queens, NY but raised in Allentown, PA. After relocating to Tampa, FL in his late high school years, Perception became interested in rap and eventually technical lyricism. Having toured the country with some underground Orlando artists, Perception gained the experience to justify his electrifying live presence. Perception is a professional studio engineer and a music producer as well. Perception recently collaborated and produced on the last track by late “The Roots” member Malik B. With a full album out titled “Genesis” and new music on the way, Perception continues to establish himself as an elite hip-hop force to be reckoned with.

You can listen to WMNF Song of the Day on the web, as podcast, as Spotify Playlist, or YouTube playlist. You can find all the details, and how to submit your music, on our webpage: https://www.wmnf.org/events/song-of-the-day/
Tags
,

You may also like

SOTD for 9/3/24: Nylon by Hovercar

The WMNF Song of the Day for August 3, 2024...

SOTD 9/2/24: Feel Something by Shower Beers

t is Labor Day, so hopefully you are not laboring...

Hang In There With Amy Rigby

Amy Rigby’s latest solo album, Hang In There With Me,...

“How Do You See Your Glass” on Morning Energy

“I never look at the glass as half empty or...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🐾 Support WMNF! 🐾 Tune in to Talking Animals Showcode: TLA, Sept 4, 11am-Noon ET, and donate to keep us going strong. Exclusive gifts, including Jeff Ross tickets, await! You don't miss his show! 🎉🎤 #WMNFFundDrive #SupportLocalRadio #wmnf 🎉🎶📻 The WMNF FALL FUND DRIVE starts tomorrow! Join us in supporting the music and talk radio that keeps our community strong. Every donation counts—let’s make a difference together! 💪 🎙️🎶 CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! #wmnf #SupportWMNF #CommunityRadio #FallFundDrive Today's #TBT features DJ Cen-Flo spinning for the community like only he can! 🎧🎶 Songwriter & radio DJ Cen-Flo electrifies WMNF with his infectious rhythms, dynamic energy, and insightful programming, making him a powerhouse on the airwaves. If you're looking for songs you didn't know you needed, this is your show! 💥 Drop some love in the comments! ❤️ #ThrowbackThursday #Memories #WMNF Tomorrow at 2pm on WMNF's Live Music Showcase tune in for the Awesome 🎵 Tomorrow on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Join us for the Fabulous ARIELLA a talented duo with a passion for blues, jazz and soul! Watch Live them Live on Facebook or Listen via 88.5 on your radio dial! #wmnf #Music #communityradio
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
MidPoint
Player position: