St. Petersburg City Council member Lisset Hanewicz talks about the Rays stadium deal

Cars are lined up for gas near Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL after Hurricane Milton tore the roof off the Rays' stadium. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News,13 Oct 2024.

Guest host Gary Gibbons spoke with St. Petersburg City Council member Lisset Hanewicz about a range of topics including the controversial deal between the city and the Tampa Bay Rays to build a new stadium and redevelop the Historic Gas Plant District and the recent hurricanes.

After the Pinellas County Commission delayed a vote on a stadium bond, the Rays sent them a letter suggesting a new deal might need to be worked out because of cost overruns due to delays. But Hanewicz says that the city and the county pushing back key votes should not be a dealbreaker.

Lisset Hanewicz on WMNF. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News (26 Nov 2024).

“And to be clear, I’m not saying that the Rays don’t have any value. The issue is you have to look at the agreements and what the deal is and what the terms are. And the question is how much is too much?” Hanewicz told WMNF. “And frankly, you know, here we are in a situation where this letter that the Rays have sent, they did it on their own. Nobody forced them to send this and they’re trying to blame the County Commission for a delay of vote. There’s no way that that delay of three weeks — by the way, we delayed the vote (too) — a hurricane happened. That (delay) in no way caused this.”

Listen to the full show here:

WMNF’s Tuesday Café

Tuesday Café hosted by WMNF news director Seán Kinane airs live weekly on WMNF beginning at 10:06 a.m. ET.

You can listen live on 88.5 FM in Tampa Bay, on wmnf.org or on the WMNF Community Radio app.

You can watch replays on TBAE Network channels at 8:00 a.m and 2:00 p.m Tuesdays on Spectrum 636, Frontier 34 and watch.tbae.net. Or on demand.

You can listen anytime on demand on wmnf.org or by subscribing to the Tuesday Café podcast on your favorite podcast platform.