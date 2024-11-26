Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

St. Petersburg City Council member Lisset Hanewicz talks about the Rays stadium deal

Posted on November 26, 2024 • by Seán Kinane
Share
Tropicana Field roof torn off
Cars are lined up for gas near Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL after Hurricane Milton tore the roof off the Rays' stadium. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News,13 Oct 2024.

Guest host Gary Gibbons spoke with St. Petersburg City Council member Lisset Hanewicz about a range of topics including the controversial deal between the city and the Tampa Bay Rays to build a new stadium and redevelop the Historic Gas Plant District and the recent hurricanes.

After the Pinellas County Commission delayed a vote on a stadium bond, the Rays sent them a letter suggesting a new deal might need to be worked out because of cost overruns due to delays. But Hanewicz says that the city and the county pushing back key votes should not be a dealbreaker.

Lisset Hanewicz
Lisset Hanewicz on WMNF. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News (26 Nov 2024).

“And to be clear, I’m not saying that the Rays don’t have any value. The issue is you have to look at the agreements and what the deal is and what the terms are. And the question is how much is too much?” Hanewicz told WMNF. “And frankly, you know, here we are in a situation where this letter that the Rays have sent, they did it on their own. Nobody forced them to send this and they’re trying to blame the County Commission for a delay of vote. There’s no way that that delay of three weeks — by the way, we delayed the vote (too) — a hurricane happened. That (delay) in no way caused this.”

Listen to the full show here:

WMNF’s Tuesday Café

Tuesday Café hosted by WMNF news director Seán Kinane airs live weekly on WMNF beginning at 10:06 a.m. ET.

You can listen live on 88.5 FM in Tampa Bay, on wmnf.org or on the WMNF Community Radio app.

You can watch replays on TBAE Network channels at 8:00 a.m and 2:00 p.m Tuesdays on Spectrum 636, Frontier 34 and watch.tbae.net. Or on demand.

You can listen anytime on demand on wmnf.org or by subscribing to the Tuesday Café podcast on your favorite podcast platform.

https://open.spotify.com/show/311qfxLFcO8F7ZvnjgZogD – WMNF’s Tuesday Café with Seán Kinane.
Tags
, , , , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Author Sadie Dingfelder
Author Sadie Dingfelder on her journey to discovering she is face blind and how to cope

Science writer Sadie Dingfelder always knew she was different but...

Resentment and resistance

Patró Mabíli takes on old talking points about deficits and...

Jimmy Patronis
Jimmy Patronis seeks to replace Matt Gaetz and is endorsed by Donald Trump

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis will run for a...

Randy Fine
Special elections are set for the Mike Waltz seat in Congress; Donald Trump has endorsed Randy Fine

Trump has endorsed state Sen. Randy Fine, a Brevard County...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Tune in to Tuesday Cafe Tomorrow at 10am! Guest host Gary Gibbons will be broadcasting live with District 4 Council Member Lisset Hanewicz! CLICK TO LISTEN ➡️ https://link.wmnf.org/WMNFLISTEN #wmnf #specialguest #LissetHanewicz ⚡This Friday at 2pm!⚡ WMNF's Live Music Showcase Presents: @wearepermilla ! 🎸 Nicole and Joseph Cerminara, with Myles Rogers, craft Americana and British Invasion-inspired songs, blending Janis Joplin’s power with Fleetwood Mac’s harmonies and Led Zeppelin’s genre-defying magic. Watch live on Facebook, listen via 88.5 on your radio dial, or the WMNF app! 🎶 #NewMusic #wmnf 🎶🎸 Tonight on Jazz in the Night! Join us at 9 PM as Bob Seymour chats with Suncoast fave Diego Figueiredo! 🎵 📻 88.5 FM or the wmnf app! Click to Listen ➡️CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE (Bio)! #WMNF #jazz #jazzmusic #suncoastjazzfestival Fall for a great cause and donate your unused car, truck, RV, motorcycle, or boat! Your donation not only helps WMNF create a lasting impact, but your generous donation is also tax-deductible. Call 888-WMNF-885 or Click Vehicle Donation button in LINKTREE! to learn how you can give back today! #WMNF #CARDONATION #SUPPORT The WMNF Record Sale is just around the corner and our Selection is good enough to eat! Just kidding! Do not eat Vinyl! Play it! This #Throwbackthursday is a reminder to mark your calendars for this fun chance to add to your vinyl collection and support community radio! See you there! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE for info! #Events #community #wmnf #recordsale
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
It's The Music Tuesday
Player position: