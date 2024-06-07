“Stormy Conditions” on Morning Energy

“Storms make trees take deeper roots”.... Dolly Parton

For nearly 6 months out of the year beginning June 1st many people are uptight because of the uncertainty of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. Storm anxiety is normal and common especially for those who have experienced a traumatic weather event and/or other stormy conditions in their lives. However, one of the best ways that one can prepare for stormy condition is by maintaining a positive and hopeful outlook.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring “stormy conditions”, as it relates to so many different areas of our lives.