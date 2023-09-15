“Suicide Awareness And Prevention” on Morning Energy

Share this:

“Suicide is a permanent solution to a temporary problem”

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and September 10th is National Suicide Awareness Day. During the month of September increased awareness is given to this oftentimes stigmatized and taboo topic. National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month is also an opportunity to spread hope to those who have been affected by suicide as well as provide help to protect individuals from becoming victims.

According to the ww.mayoclinichealthysystem.org, one of the common myths about suicide is that it occurs without warning. However, in actuality, many warning signs are given before a person makes this tragic choice such as: withdrawing from social contact, increased mood swings and increased use of alcohol and/or drugs.

There are many things in our lives that can contribute to increased psychiatric disorders, chronic trauma and stress, and increased suicidal behavior. On Morning Energy, we are going to do our part to support National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month with a host of useful information related to this topic. And if you are having suicidal thoughts you can contact the suicide hotline in the U.S. by calling 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or contact 988lifeline.org to reach a trained counselor.

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!