“Suicide Awareness and Prevention” on Morning Energy

September is National Suicide Prevention Month in United States. September was first declared as National Suicide Prevention Month in 2008. Throughout the month many mental health organizations along with mental health professionals focus on raising awareness about the stigma surrounding suicide. Additionally, they help to spread hope and also provide resources to those who have been affected by suicide. One of the of these resources is the creation of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline (Formerly known as The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-Talk). 988LIFELINE.ORG is a registered service mark of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The United States transitioned to 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline on July 16, 2022.

Some common stigmas and myths that are generally associated with suicides are: (1) suicidal people are fully intent on dying, (2) suicide only affects individuals with a mental health condition, and (3) most suicides happen without warning.

On Morning Energy, not only will we be debunking these common stigmas and myths, but we will also be sharing useful information about suicide statistics, suicide warming signs and (3) suicidal deaths among workers by industry and occupation.

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!