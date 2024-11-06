Support resources after the 2024 elections: You are not alone!

From your friends at WMNF, where the healing power of music meets community support. While we keep playing the soundtrack to your life, we understand that sometimes you need more than just your favorite song. Music has always been there to lift our spirits and unite us, and now we’re here to share additional resources to help you through this time.
In the aftermath of the 2024 elections, many people may be experiencing strong emotions or feeling the need for support. Remember that it’s normal to feel overwhelmed, and there are dedicated professionals and organizations ready to help you through this time.
Just as music can be your comfort in difficult moments, these resources are here to provide the support you need. 🎵 While we keep the music playing 24/7 to help you relax and find your rhythm, here are additional resources available to support you:
Crisis Support & Mental Health Resources
988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline
Phone: 988
Website: 988lifeline.org
Available 24/7 for anyone experiencing mental health struggles, emotional distress, or substance use concerns. Caring counselors ready to listen and support.
Blackline
Phone: 800-604-5841
Website: callblackline.com
Centers BIPOC and LGBTQ+ experiences. Specialized support through a Black Femme lens.
Trans Lifeline
Phone: 877-565-8860
Website: translifeline.org
Run by and for Trans people. Peer support from those who understand your experience.
Thrive Lifeline
Phone: 313-662-8209
Website: thrivelifeline.org
Trans-led and operated. Focused support for the transgender community
LGBT National Help Center
Phone: 888-843-4564
Website: lgbthotline.org
Comprehensive support services including: Emotional support, financial resources, caregiving assistance and community connections.
StrongHearts Native Helpline
Phone: 844-762-8483
Website: strongheartshelpline.org
Specialized support for Native Americans & Alaska Natives.
Wildflower Alliance Peer Support Line
Phone: 888-407-4515
Website: wildfloweralliance.org/peer-support-line
Trained peer supporters, understanding and empathetic listening.
League of Women Voters Florida
Phone: 407-377-5777
Email: [email protected]
Website: lwvfl.org
Non-partisan organization focused on: Fair elections, voter initiatives and civic education.
Florida Policy Institute
Website: floridapolicy.org
Independent, non-partisan research organization.
Focus on: Policy analysis, economic mobility and quality of life improvements for Floridians.
211 Community Resources
Phone: 211
Website: firstcontact.org
Connects you with local: Social services, health resources, community programs and basic needs assistance.
Remember:
These services are confidential.
Many operate 24/7.
You don’t have to navigate this time alone.
It’s okay to reach out for help.
Your feelings are valid.
If you’re experiencing an immediate emergency, please call 911.
This resource guide is meant to provide support during challenging times. All services listed are operated independently and have their own policies and procedures.