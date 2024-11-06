Support resources after the 2024 elections: You are not alone!

From your friends at WMNF, where the healing power of music meets community support. While we keep playing the soundtrack to your life, we understand that sometimes you need more than just your favorite song. Music has always been there to lift our spirits and unite us, and now we’re here to share additional resources to help you through this time.

In the aftermath of the 2024 elections, many people may be experiencing strong emotions or feeling the need for support. Remember that it’s normal to feel overwhelmed, and there are dedicated professionals and organizations ready to help you through this time.

Just as music can be your comfort in difficult moments, these resources are here to provide the support you need. 🎵 While we keep the music playing 24/7 to help you relax and find your rhythm, here are additional resources available to support you:

Crisis Support & Mental Health Resources

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

Phone: 988

Website: 988lifeline.org

Available 24/7 for anyone experiencing mental health struggles, emotional distress, or substance use concerns. Caring counselors ready to listen and support.

Blackline

Phone: 800-604-5841

Website: callblackline.com

Centers BIPOC and LGBTQ+ experiences. Specialized support through a Black Femme lens.

Trans Lifeline

Phone: 877-565-8860

Website: translifeline.org

Run by and for Trans people. Peer support from those who understand your experience.

Thrive Lifeline

Phone: 313-662-8209

Website: thrivelifeline.org

Trans-led and operated. Focused support for the transgender community

LGBT National Help Center

Phone: 888-843-4564

Website: lgbthotline.org

Comprehensive support services including: Emotional support, financial resources, caregiving assistance and community connections.

StrongHearts Native Helpline

Phone: 844-762-8483

Website: strongheartshelpline.org

Specialized support for Native Americans & Alaska Natives.

Wildflower Alliance Peer Support Line

Phone: 888-407-4515

Website: wildfloweralliance.org/peer-support-line

Trained peer supporters, understanding and empathetic listening.

League of Women Voters Florida

Phone: 407-377-5777

Email: [email protected]

Website: lwvfl.org

Non-partisan organization focused on: Fair elections, voter initiatives and civic education.

Florida Policy Institute

Website: floridapolicy.org

Independent, non-partisan research organization.

Focus on: Policy analysis, economic mobility and quality of life improvements for Floridians.

211 Community Resources

Phone: 211

Website: firstcontact.org

Connects you with local: Social services, health resources, community programs and basic needs assistance.

Remember:

These services are confidential.

Many operate 24/7.

You don’t have to navigate this time alone.

It’s okay to reach out for help.

Your feelings are valid.

If you’re experiencing an immediate emergency, please call 911.

This resource guide is meant to provide support during challenging times. All services listed are operated independently and have their own policies and procedures.