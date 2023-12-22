Donate Now!
“Surviving The Holidays” On Morning Energy

Posted on by Renna Reddick
“Christmas is a season not only of rejoicing, but of reflection.”—Winston Churchill

There are a little over 8 billion people that are living on earth. This number has increased by more than 31% since 2000. Of these 8 billion people, nearly 333 million live in the United States. But, despite how well populated our world is, there are still a lot of people who struggle with social isolation and loneliness.

Research have found that social isolation and loneliness are linked to higher risks of premature death. During the holidays (particularly for people who do not have reliable support systems), holidays such as Thanksgiving and Christmas can often intensify their loneliness.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring the various ways we can survive the holiday seasons as it relates to so many different areas of our lives.

