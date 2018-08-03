“Surviving The Wilderness” on Morning Energy

Share this:

During the summer of 2017, Lisa Theris , a legally blind woman, was found alive in a wooded area in Bullock County Alabama. Theris had been reported missing by her family about a month earlier. She was discovered by a passing motorist who initially mistaken her for a dead animal. Theris, visibly sluggish, had survived by eating berries and mushrooms. Another survival strategies that she shared with reporters is how she would squeeze water to drink from her wet hair after it rained.

Wikipedia.org defines “The Will To Live” as “the drive for self-preservation, usually coupled with expectations for future improvement in one’s state in life. The will to live is an important concept when attempting to understand and comprehend why we do what we do in order to stay alive, and for as long as we can. This can be related to either one’s push for survival on the brink of death, or someone who is just trying to find a meaning to continuing their life”.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time talking about “Surviving The Wilderness” as it relates to various areas of our lives.

